FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back in Fort Smith after being canceled last year, and Friday was opening night.

Denny Flynn, executive director for Kay Rodgers Park, says he couldn’t be happier to be back.

He says the fair has been a tradition since 1944, and after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic, he says it’s great to see everyone running around having a great time.

This year‘s fair will offer all of the staples, including the carnival, livestock competitions, and old McDonald’s Farm just to name a few.

While ensuring everybody has a good time is on the top of his list, safety is still number one.

“I think everybody is just ready to get out and about. We do encourage masks, but it is not mandatory. You can wear them if you want to, and not if you don’t want to. We still stress guidelines for whatever the state has out. I think it’s gonna be really good we’ve got open air out here,” says Flynn.

If you want to check it out, it will run through October 2, and gates open at 4:00 pm every night.