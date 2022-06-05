BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

STILLWATER, Okla. – There might still be some NCAA Tournament post-season baseball at Baum-Walker Stadium after all.

Arkansas clubbed seven homers and scored 15 of the game’s final 17 runs while taking down host and No. 7 national seed Oklahoma State 20-12 Saturday night at O’Brate Stadium.

The Razorbacks (40-18) took the lead with a wacky eight-run eighth inning that included a trio of bases-loaded walks, a bases-loaded hit batter among three being plunked and Jalen Battles’ grand slam that put Arkansas ahead 16-10.

Peyton Stovall’s single to open the eighth was one of only three hits in the inning and he was the first of 12 batters to the plate in the frame.

“Well it was a great win for the team,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, anything can happen, man, if you believe and those guys, they knew they couldn’t do it by themselves. Guys were standing in there and getting hit by pitches and taking borderline pitches early and not getting themselves out.

“It took a lot of things to happen for us to make a comeback and then pull away like that.”

That result coupled with Virginia Commonwealth’s 4-3 win over national seed North Carolina on Saturday has the Razorbacks on the precipice of a Super Regional, one that might even get to host.

That could be the case if Arkansas wins one more game here and someone other than North Carolina wins the regional being played in Chapel Hill.

At that point, a rebid would happen with the likelihood of Arkansas hosting being a logical assumption.

The Razorbacks will play a Sunday night game at 6 p.m. against the winner of Sunday’s noon elimination game between Oklahoma State and Missouri State.

You won’t catch Van Horn and his team looking ahead after winning game one of the Super Regional last season against visiting North Carolina State and then dropping the next two.

“Obviously it’s the best position to be in of the three teams that are left, but we still have to finish it up,” Van Horn said. “We’ll have an opportunity to watch who we’re going to play tomorrow and then come out and play tomorrow night and get focused in.

“Our guys, they get it. They know that we haven’t done anything. They still know some heartbreak from last year. They know what it’s all about. You’ve gotta finish.”



Battles echoed that sentiment.

“I just feel like the job’s not done,” Battle said. “ I mean, we can, I wouldn’t say celebrate this win, but I mean, a win’s a win. But the job’s not finished.”

Moore remembers the bitter end last season for the top ranked Razorbacks.

“Yeah, I’ll third that,” Moore said. “I mean last year, everyone had their bags packed to go to Omaha (College World Series) and in 48 hours, we’re done. We haven’t done anything yet.”

Moore said Arkansas never felt like it was out of the game.

“We’re good hitters and we believe in each other,” Moore said. “I remember when we went down 10-5, Stovall and I were talking, and we believe that we could have put up 10 in an inning.”

Battles was asked if there was still a sense of calm after getting down early.

“Yes there was calm,” Battles said. “We’re never out of a game. We trust each other to battle. Whenever that happens, our pitchers always have our back as well.”

Moore homered twice while Brady Slavens, Cayden Wallace, Michael Turner, Lanzilli and Battles all launched a single blast on a night when the Razorbacks out hit the Cowboys 16-13.

Stovall and Lanzilli had three hits each while they join Michael Turner and Moore with four RBIs each.

Arkansas used seven pitchers with starter Hagen Smith lasting just 1 1/3 innings and being followed to the mound by Evan Taylor, Zack Morris, Kole Ramage, Zebulon Vermillion, winner Brady Tygart (3-3) and Will McEntire, who got he final four outs.

That group stranded 14 Oklahoma State runners on a night when Cowboy lead off man Roc Riggio had four hits and five RBIs.

It was obviously a bitter defeat for Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday, whose led 7-2 in third and 10-6 in the sixth.

The Cowboys must now win three games on Sunday and Monday to advance.

“That was a really hard fought game, obviously not the ending we were looking for,” Holliday said. “That’s a lot of baseball to digest in the short turnaround time from last pitch to now.”

Holliday also used seven pitchers on the night with Oklahoma State ace Justin Campbell leaving after five innings with a 7-5 lead.

“It was built on some big passes and then they delivered some big swings,” Holliday said, “and that is not a good recipe when you have big strong kids in the batter’s box in a little bit of an offensive ballpark in the terms of the way it was playing in the air.

“You don’t want to give them extra runners because one swing of the bat can hurt you and that certainly happened in that inning.”

Photo courtesy of John D. James