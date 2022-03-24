LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas officials are on the lookout for cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

It’s already been found in neighboring states, so the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Commission declared the Arkansas avian influenza emergency rule on March 15.

HPAI is caused by a flu virus, which can infect poultry and wild birds and is highly contagious.

Arkansas hasn’t reported any cases yet.

“The most threatening is we have a couple of cases in Kentucky, and we’ve got five cases in Missouri, just a few miles from the Arkansas line,” said Patrick Fisk, director of the livestock and poultry division.

The new emergency rule went into effect on March 23 and will go until July 20.

The full emergency rule document can be found here.