Arkansas on track to hit governor’s goal to test 60,000 by end of month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state is on track to hit the governor’s goal to test 60,000 Arkansans by the end of May.
Since the start of May, we’ve tested 51,275 people, per Gov. Hutchinson.
He said while our testing capacity has drastically increased, our positivity rate hasn’t.
It remains below 5% which is well below the nation’s standard of 10%.
“So we’re testing more but our positivity rate is not going up,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said this data is promising and we will continue to increase our testing capacity statewide to meet the goal.
