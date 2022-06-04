BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

STILLWATER, Okla. – A pair of college baseball teams that were ranked in the top five nationally in early May will now look to get the upper hand in June.

Second-seeded Arkansas (39-18) and top-seeded Oklahoma State University (40-20) will meet Saturday night at 6 p.m. in winners’ bracket final of the NCAA Tournament Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium.

The winner would need just one more win to advance to the Super Regionals while the loser would need three victories – including two on Sunday and one on Monday – to move on.

“They’re a very good team, no doubt about it,” Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday said of Arkansas. “Very good ball club… Arkansas is probably the best two seed in all of the NCAA Tournament in my opinion.”

Oklahoma State was ranked third and Arkanas fourth nationally by USA Today on May 9.

But the Razorbacks lost 6 of their last 8 game while the Cowboys have now won 6 of their last 8.

Missouri State had coach Keith Guttin’s team played both squads in the regular season, losing 5-1 at Oklahoma State on March 8 and winning 6-4 at Arkansas on May 3.

“It will be a good game,” Guttin said. “Two really good teams. I really don’t know each of their starting staffs to say because we played both of them mid-week. Obviously they have talented arms and they should be a heck of a game.”



Oklahoma State, whose national seventh seed is the highest seed in program history, is aiming for its fourth Super Regional berth in 10 seasons under Holliday.

The Cowboys have former major leaguers Robin Ventura and Matt Holliday – Josh’s younger brother – on their coaching staff.

The Razorbacks have played in 10 College World Series and were the No. 1 national seed in 2021.

Arkansas downed third-seed Grand Canyon University 7-1 in the tournament’s opening game with Cayden Wallace homering twice and Michael Turner having three hits and three RBIs.

Oklahoma State whipped fourth-seed Missouri State 10-5 on Friday night.

Oklahoma State saved its ace pitcher Justin Campbell (9-2, 3.43), a 6-7, 219-pound sophomore from Simi Valley, Calif., for its second game of the regional.

In his last start, Campbell fanned 10 and allowed just one unearned run on three hits in an 11-1 win over Baylor May 26 at the Big 12 Tournament.

Justin’s an elite competitor,” Holliday said. “Justin really, really truly loves to pitch. The mound is his comfort. He loves to be out there. He loves to pitch on behalf of his team.”

Campbell has thrown two complete games and has 133 strikeouts this season, seventh most in Oklahoma State history in 94 1/3 innings of work.

He has only walked 23 batters but has given up a team-leading 12 homers.

Arkansas Dave Van Horn was not ready to announce his starting pitcher for Saturday at his Friday press conference as he was waiting to see who the Razorbacks would play.

Connor Noland fired seven innings of one-run baseball on Friday so freshman lefty Hagen Smith for right Jackson Wiggins are the two most likely choices.

Nolan McLean hit a pair of solo homers for Oklahoma State while Jake Thompson had three hits, including a pair of RBI singles.

“We hit some balls extremely hard,” Holliday said after his team had seven extra bases knocks among its 14 hits against Missouri State.

Guttin said there are things you notice about the Cowboys.



“I think the physicality of it for sure,” Guttin said. “We were not able to get some balls in the air against offensively early and credit to their pitcher. And they were and have got some big old boys and left the park.”



Oklahoma State jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Missouri State used a pair of two-run homers in the sixth to cut it to 6-4.



But the Cowboys answered right back by scoring four runs of their own.



“I think our response after their four-spot was probably the story because we turned around and scored four of our own,” Holliday said. “That’s hard to come back from when you’re on the other side battling back in the game.”

Photo by John D. James