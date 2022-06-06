BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

STILLWATER, OKla. Two of best words in the lexicon of sports are simply game seven.

That’s what Arkansas (40-19) and Oklahoma State (42-21) are playing Monday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in the NCAA Baseball Tournament Stillwater Regional championship game.

The previous six games in the event have led to this – the winner moving on to a Super Regional and the loser’s season coming to an end.

There’s only one goal for Monday per Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn.

“Well, I mean, it’s play hard,” Van Horn said. “And that’s what we do every day. I think we’ll be fine.”

Arkansas rallied from down five runs early Saturday night to explode past Oklahoma State 20-12.

The Cowboys returned the favor on Sunday, scoring four runs in the top of the 10th to break a 10-10 tie.

“You saw one amazing college baseball game in the night cap and and it should be a lot of fun tomorrow at 6 o’clock,” Oklahoma head coach Josh Holliday said.

Razorback catcher Michael Turner hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth that gave Arkansas an 8-7 lead after trailing 6-2 at one point.

“It’s fun,” Turner said. “The last two games have probably been the most fun games I’ve been a part of. A lot of offense. It’s fun to be a part of it and watch it as well.”

Cayden Wallace’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning tied it 10-10 after the Cowboys scored three runs in the top half of the inning.

Walace went 3-of-6 with his 15th home run being one of his team’s 14 hits.

“We have so much confidence in each player up and down lineup that it’s fun situations that every time we come up, it’s a clutch moment,” Wallace said.

Van Horn loved the fight in his team.

“Just a tough loss for us,” Van Horn said. “Great win for Oklahoma State. It was a battle. Nobody wanted to lose obviously. Both teams kept fighting. We’d catch up, they’d take the lead. We’d catch up, they’d take the lead.

“I give my team a lot of credit for hanging in there. We got off to a bad start on the mound. It got a little better in the middle. It was tough a the end. But we live to see another day.”

Oklahoma State twice avoided elimination on Sunday by downing Missouri State 29-15 in the afternoon and then fending off Arkansas.

What made it even more amazing was the Cowboys were down 12-0 in the first game.

“That is probably the most remarkable day of competition that I have ever been associated with from the time we got here until now,” Holliday said. “I have never seen a group of people empty the tank, pitch after pitch after pitch after pitch after pitch starting from this morning from the time they got here until now.



“It was remarkable so write whatever you would like because everybody on our team contributed from pitching to hitting to cheering to running the bases to bunting to playing defense to picking each other up to inspiring each other to caring. They all had a part in it. It was a very remarkable effort.

Oklahoma State scored 43 runs in the two games.

“They had an amazing day,” Van Horn said. “Offensively it was incredible, scoring 40 something runs on the day. They hit a lot of home runs. Just kept getting after it…I don’t know if I’ve seen that many runs scored in a day.”

Van Horn didn’t see the loss as a deflating one.

“I wouldn’t call it deflating,” Van Horn said. “ It’s baseball. That’s the way it goes. You’re playing in somebody’s yard that when the wind’s blowing out, they’re hot swinging it. I feel like we’re swinging the bats really well right now.

“So really it came down to pitching or making a play here or there, and they did a little better than us tonight.”

