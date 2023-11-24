BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

It’s not only March when there is an opportunity to survice and advance.

That’s just what Arkansas did the day after Thanksgiving as Makayla Daniels’ 22 points helped the unbeaten Razorbacks rally past Wisconsin 65-62 Friday afterboon at the Valance Health Fort Meyers Tip Off Classic.

Taliah Scott added 18 and Samara Spencer 13 as Arkansas (6-0) moved into a Saturday 6:30 p.m. championship game with fellow unbeaten Marquette (5-0).

The Razorbacks used a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter to take a 11-point lead and then held on despite not making a field goal for the last 4:46 of the contest.

“Lot of really good effort, you can be proud as a coach when you come back from a deficit and it is all effort-based,” Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. “ I don’t think we played spectacularly, but we have kind of become that team that it going to do what it takes to win whatever particular game is right there in front of us that day.”

Wisconsin jumped out to a 18-12 lead on Arkansas by the close of the first quarter, led 32-25 at half and the game was tied 46-46 headed into the final stanza.

“Survived,” Neighbors said. “Came out a little sleepy. Any time you play the day after Thanksgiving, there’s a worry about tryptophan. I think it got us. We didn’t get off to a great start .

“They run a jump ball play and we had talked for two days about getting ready for it and we were out of sorts.”

Arkansas was 9 of 40 shooting in the first half and 21 of 70 from the field during that day.

“I called an awful first half,” Neighbors said. “We went 9 for 40. That’s on me to get them better shots than we had to take. I think we made some adjustments at halftime.”

Wisconsin defensive stalwart Ronnie Porter was a thorn in Arkansas’ side the first half, but the Razorbacks returned the favor by limiting Badgers star center Serah Wiliams to just nine points.

“Porter does such a good job of disrupting your…offense,” Neighbors said. “We moved her around a little bit and got her off the ball.

“But obviously our resilience in the second half and then the job that our bigs did on defense. Kind of the tag team of Maryam (Dauda) and Emrie (Ellis) initially on Serah Williams and then the team defense, going in and digging a rebound, digging in on dribbles, turning her over five times and only giving up oine offensive rebound to her. I thought that was a key to the game.”

Neighbors team turned a 47-46 deficit into a 61-50 lead with 4:46 left in the game.

“We didn’t close the game out,” Neighbors said. “We have got to do a better job at the free throw line – 11 for 20. We could have gotten some separation there.”

Dauda led Arkansas with 11 rebounds while Saylor Poffenbarger grabbed 10 caroms as the Razorbacks out-rebounded the Badgers 50-40.

“Really proud of the 19 offensive rebounds – Maryam 6 of the those, Makayla 4 , Saylor 3. Good we survived that first one. These tournaments are always tricky in a way.”

Daniels hit 7 of her 15 field goal attempts, 5 of 10 3-pointers, and also grabbed 8 rebounds.

Neighbors sang the praises of his fifty-year senior Daniels.

“Start to finish, even in the first half when things weren’t going well, she was the voice of reason over there and kind of the calming talk in the timeout where I got too fired up or too low. She was the one keeping them,” Neighbors said.

“Her halftime talk was amazing. And then at the end of the game where Maryam screened and got a foul, she sprinted into the backcourt too make sure she was ready to play defense.

“The value of a kid like that, we will never be able to measure it. So glad that we have, so happy she is here to take care of us in games like that and teaching Sam and Taliah how to do that in the future.

“She shot it great tonight, she defended great and obviously that is what you expect. I said at a times during the game – I am so glad Mak is out there to talk without having to use a timeout. We didn’t have to use any of our timeouts until the fourth quarter because Mak does such a good job of coaching during dead balls.”

Photo by John D. James