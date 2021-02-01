Arkansas’ Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system has reopened

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KARK) — The state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program’s website is now working.

Arkansas Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said it was a rocky start for 2021, but it’s on a better foundation.

More than 4,900 payments have been made.

On January 8th, the state said they had to create a new program with requirements under the Continued Assistance Act extension.

“We understand it’s been a challenging process for those who were expecting or waiting for payment and it’s been challenging for us to try to adhere to this,” said Preston.

The updated system has new requirements for identification, documentation, and proof of earnings — after you qualify.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers