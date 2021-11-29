Arkansas panel approves new state House, Senate districts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican panel has approved new boundaries for Arkansas’ state House and Senate seats.

The Board of Apportionment on Monday unanimously approved the new district lines for the state’s 100 House and 35 Senate seats.

The board is comprised of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.

The maps create a new majority-Hispanic district in the House but they still drew complaints from Democrats and advocacy groups that the redistricting plan dilutes’ minority voters’ representation in the state Legislature.