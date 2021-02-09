Arkansas panel rejects ban on ‘1619 Project’ in schools

Rep. Mark Lowery speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after speaking to the Legislative Black Caucus. Lowery has proposed banning schools from teaching the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which examines the ongoing legacy of slavery. Arkansas is among several states where Republicans have proposed limiting how slavery and race is taught in schools. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas House panel has rejected legislation that would have banned schools from teaching a New York Times project on slavery’s legacy.

The House Education Committee on Tuesday rejected the proposal, one of several attempts in Republican states to limit how race is taught.

The measure targeting the “1619 Project” drew criticism from teachers, civil rights leaders and the state’s top education official.

Similar bans have been proposed in Mississippi and Iowa, and critics have called it an effort to whitewash crucial parts of the nation’s history.

The sponsor of the ban cited criticism by some historians of the project.