Arkansas parents say hesitancy over getting vaccine led to loss of pregnancy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – As Arkansas continues to lag behind in COVID-19 vaccination levels, one couple is saying their hesitancy to get their shots led to the loss of a pregnancy.

Arkansas is currently at a 35 percent vaccination rate, and state leaders are urging everyone to get vaccinated before it’s too late.

Doctors and nurses are fighting vaccine misinformation every day, misinformation that the kind Tate Ezzi said he and his wife believed but now regret trusting.

The couple said it made them hesitant to get vaccinations, so they did not get a shot. Then both of them, along with four of their five children, ended up getting COVID-19.

Ezzi said his wife had to be put on a ventilator while she was pregnant, and that the baby did not survive the ordeal.

Now, this father has a direct message for anyone reluctant to get a dose – the wait is not worth it.

“I want other people to hear my story so maybe they’ll think twice about not getting vaccinated,” Ezzi said.

Hospitals are also dealing with staffing issues and COVID-19 fatigue. At UAMS they’re offering nurses an extra $300 per shift to help offset the burden.

Earlier this week, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a health advisory to fight vaccine misinformation and to help urge everyone to get vaccinated.