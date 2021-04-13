Arkansas pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns

(Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials in Arkansas are suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at clinics they run and advising pharmacies to do the same.

The move comes after federal officials sidelined the vaccine around the country.

The Arkansas Department of Health is following the recent CDC and FDA guidelines that are being recommended in pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

So far, six people in the U.S. have developed cases of blood clots within two weeks of getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to a department spokesperson, ADH clinics where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was set to be used will be canceled for now, but clinics where doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are being administered will continue.

Clinics around the state, like Harmony Health Clinic in Little Rock, have already announced a switch from Johnson & Johnson to Pfizer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

