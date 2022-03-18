CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS announced it is now accepting entries for the statewide 2022 “Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest” through April 11.

The contest is open to kindergarteners through third graders and designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. It empowers children to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories, a press release said.

Each entrant will receive a participation certificate, and 12 winners—three from each grade—will receive a prize pack. In addition, first-place winners will win a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, which comes preloaded with educational games, music and videos.

Winning stories, as well as contest rules, creative writing resources and entry forms, are available at myarpbs.org/writerscontest. Additional information is available by emailing kwalker@myarkansaspbs.org.

The release notes, stories may be fact, fiction, prose or poetry. Only one entry will be allowed per person, and stories must be by a single author. Kindergarten and first-grade stories must have a minimum of 50 words and a maximum of 200 words. Second and third-grade stories must have a minimum of 100 words and a maximum of 350 words.

Each entry must be accompanied by an official signed and completed entry form, which can be downloaded from the website. Entries must be submitted by mail to: Arkansas PBS – Writers Contest, 350 S. Donaghey Ave., Conway, AR 72034. Entries must be received by close of business Monday, April 11. Winners will be chosen in May and featured. Entries will be judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling, and integration of text and illustrations.