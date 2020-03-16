Arkansas PBS addresses COVID-19 questions

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)-Arkansas PBS will examine and address the impact of the coronavirus crisis in “Arkansans Ask: COVID-19” airing on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m.

Viewer questions and comments are encouraged during the live broadcast.

A panel of experts will provide need-to-know information about COVID-19. Panelists will include: Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, director of immunizations and outbreak response for the Arkansas Department of Health; Dr. Steppe Mette, CEO of UAMS Health; and Dr. Joe Thompson, president/CEO of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. Steve Barnes will host.

Questions and comments will be addressed during the live broadcast at 800-662-2386. Viewers may also contact paffairs@myarkansaspbs.org, or on Twitter with #ARAsk.