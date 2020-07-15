Arkansas PBS expansion passed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CARES Act steering committee met via Zoom today to discuss a variety of ways to help the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Close to 25% of Arkansans don’t receive our signal. This means they are unable to benefit from our AMI, our early childhood programming, and vital COVID-19 specials an updates. With this proposal, the vast majority of those gaps will be filled,” Arkansas PBS CEO Courtney Pledger said.

The extended airwaves will reach 33 new counties in the state.

