CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s “Opening Exhibition Conversation: We the People” on Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at myarpbs.org/crystalbridgeslive.

Crystal Bridges will celebrate their new, free exhibition “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” with this opening discussion exploring the importance of the U.S. Constitution and free speech to democracy. Joining the discussion will be Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center and Eric Slauter, Deputy Dean of the Humanities at the University of Chicago for a conversation centered around the text and impact of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Original prints of the Declaration of Independence, the proposed Bill of Rights, and the Articles of Confederation can be viewed along with several new acquisitions. Portraits of Native American leaders, including John Mathies’s depiction of Seneca leader Red Jacket, hang beside familiar paintings of revolutionary leaders such as Alexander Hamilton by John Trumbull.

Constitutional themes of equality, freedom, and justice are explored in 20th-century works by Jacob Lawrence and Gordon Parks, among others, while living artists such as Roger Shimomura, Luis C. Garza, and Shelley Niro address past and present struggles for equality.

Additional information is available at crystalbridges.org/.