Arkansas plans to increase testing capability, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal government commits to helping Arkansas ramp up testing.

Last month, Arkansas launched a 2-day surge campaign.

Governor Hutchinson said this helped the state increase our testing capacity from about 1000 a day to over 1500.

In the last 24 hours we’ve tested almost 1700 people.

He said availability of test kits and swabs has been a challenge for the state but said the centers for disease control will provide Arkansas 90,000 kits and swabs in the month of May.

“Our goal internally that we have set is that we will test in the month of may 60,000 COVID-19 tests,” Hutchinson said.

The governor expects we will get our first shipment of test kits sometime this week and he said the Department of Health will distribute them.