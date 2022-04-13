NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas legislators released statements on April 13 extending their congratulations to Canoo.

The high-tech advanced mobility company recently announced that it is building a headquarters in Northwest Arkansas and factories in Oklahoma. Canoo was officially chosen by NASA to produce customized, all-electric transport for astronauts during the future Artemis mission to the Moon.

Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3): “From Arkansas to the Moon. That is exactly what will be happening in the Third District as Canoo brings its operations to the region. Ingenuity is a cornerstone of our state’s success, and astronauts part of the Artemis mission will one day be moved by vehicles manufactured in Bentonville. Proud to know the next age of space exploration is being supported by the Natural State.”

Senator John Boozman (R-AR): “Arkansas is proud to play a role in moving us into the next generation of space exploration. We are familiar with the amazing talent in the region and the unique capabilities of our workforce, and soon it will be on display for the whole world to see. I’m excited our state is in the driver’s seat to deliver astronauts to the Moon.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR): “Arkansas is at the forefront of technology and innovation, so it’s fitting that Canoo, headquartered in Bentonville, has been chosen by NASA for this important mission. I’m proud of the Arkansans working with Canoo, and I look forward to the exciting things to come.”

According to a press release, NASA’s Artemis program will “lead humanity forward to the Moon and prepare us for the next giant leap, the exploration of Mars.” The initiative will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

Canoo will supply the crew transportation vehicles that will bring astronauts to the launch pad for the Artemis Moon missions. The vehicles will carry fully suited astronauts, flight support staff and equipment.

The project will engage employees across Canoo’s locations in Arkansas and Oklahoma, with vehicle manufacturing in Bentonville.