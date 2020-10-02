Arkansas politicians react to Trump, first lady testing positive

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Legislators across Arkansas are reacting on Friday to the announcement by President Donald Trump that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on Twitter:

“Susan and I are praying for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Everyone around POTUS is tested every day so this is another personal reminder of the serious threat of the virus. We hope both the President and First Lady make a speedy recovery.”

Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery.



We’re all praying for you! — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 2, 2020

Sending prayers to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump for a swift recovery. They will get world-class care from the president’s medical team. The nation wishes them well and a quick return to good health. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) October 2, 2020

Praying for @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump this morning. Let’s keep them and their family in our prayers as they recover. — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) October 2, 2020

Sending well wishes for a speedy and full recovery to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. I join Arkansans and Americans in praying for them and the entire White House team. https://t.co/5dplX4B7jR — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) October 2, 2020

Praying for President Trump & the First Lady. May this somber moment unite our nation, not as Democrats or as Republicans, but as Americans. Together, we will get through this pandemic & defeat COVID-19. Wishing you both a speedy recovery & our thoughts are with the Trump family. — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) October 2, 2020

Stacy and I will be praying for a speedy and full recovery for the President, First Lady, and others in the White House who have contracted this horrible disease. Thankfully our understanding of this virus and treatments continues to improve, helping so many fully recover. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) October 2, 2020

I join so many others across America and the world praying for President Trump and the First Lady. I wish them a speedy and full recovery. https://t.co/aP6M2KsSW6 — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) October 2, 2020

This article will be updated as more Arkansas politicians respond to the news on Friday