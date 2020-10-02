Arkansas politicians react to Trump, first lady testing positive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Legislators across Arkansas are reacting on Friday to the announcement by President Donald Trump that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on Twitter:
“Susan and I are praying for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Everyone around POTUS is tested every day so this is another personal reminder of the serious threat of the virus. We hope both the President and First Lady make a speedy recovery.”
This article will be updated as more Arkansas politicians respond to the news on Friday