Update: 5th Arkansas politician tests positive for COVID-19 this week

UPDATE (October 21st):

St. Sen. Missy Thomas Irvin and St. Rep. Joe Cloud become the latest Arkansas politicians to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

Irvin revealed the diagnosis on social media. She said that her antigen test came back negative on Sunday, but her PCR test came back positive.

Well, make that 4! My Antigen test was negative on Sunday; however, I received positive PCR results from Sunday this morning. I am at home recovering. Praying for my colleagues and everyone who is suffering with this virus. #COVID19 Thank you all for your prayers for me. https://t.co/vqm4o6TiPh — Missy Thomas Irvin (@ARSenMissyIrvin) October 21, 2020

According to the spokeswoman for the Arkansas House, St. Rep. Joe Cloud also tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Sen. Terry Rice, St. Rep. Michelle Gray, and St. Rep. Stu Smith also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

Original story (October 20th):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a spokesperson for the Arkansas State Senate, one state senator two house members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokeswoman for the Arkansas House, St. Rep. Michelle Gray and St. Rep. Stu Smith have tested positive for the coronavirus.

also tested positive. All are said to be doing well.

At the beginning of the governor’s weekly COVID-19 update, the governor said last week he was in a meeting with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor, out of what he calls an “abundance of caution,” he will be limiting his meetings.

The governor did take an antigen and PCR test on Monday. Both of those tests have came back negative.

As of Tuesday , the Arkansas Department of Health reported 844 new cases making a total of 100,441 cases. There were 637 hospitalized, which is up 24 from Monday.

14 deaths added today for a total of 1,728.