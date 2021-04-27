Arkansas population grows by more than 87,000 over decade

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Arkansas Flag_1550268010277.jpg.jpg

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Arkansas’ population has grown by more than 87,000 people over the past decade.

The data released Monday shows that Arkansas’ population, including U.S. military and civilian employees and their families living overseas, totaled more than 3 million people.

The state’s population after the 2010 Census was more than 2.9 million.

The increase means the number of congressional seats in the state will remain unchanged at four.

Its number of votes in the Electoral College will also remain unchanged at six.

The numbers were released as lawmakers are prepared to wrap up this year’s session with plans to return in the fall for congressional redistricting.

