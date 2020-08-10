Arkansas’ poultry plants have 215 active COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A school bus passes the Tyson chicken plant, Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, in Springdale, Arkansas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 215 active employee COVID-19 cases in the poultry industry, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s report for Monday, August 10. One-hundred-nine employees infected are Hispanic.

Last week, the ADH reported 281 active cases of COVID-19 in the poultry business.

Sebastian County has the most active cases at 40, with 303 recoveries. It’s followed by Benton County at 35 active cases and 951 recoveries. Overall, there are 183 total active cases in the 12 counties.

Tyson has five locations with COVID-19 active cases — for a total of 46. Overall, the remaining seven plants have a total of 85.

A CLOSER LOOK: OSHA has active inspections at several Tyson plants

ADH: 281 active cases of COVID-19 in poultry businesses

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers