SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration is now accepting grant applications for pregnancy help centers across the state.

Adoption centers, maternity homes, and social services in the state are encouraged to apply and will be able to use the Pregnancy Resource Center Grant to help with advertising their nonprofit and the products and services they offer.

The grant is one-time funding for $1 million and is administered by the DFA’s Office of Intergovernmental Services.

Jennifer Samuel, executive director of Compassion House in Springdale, used the grant last year and will apply for it again for 2024.

She hopes to receive $40,000 in funding.

At the Compassion house, girls ages 12-17 will live there. Workers take care of transportation if they need to go to a doctor’s appointment for counseling, and they have several life skills classes.

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration, says this funding comes after Roe V. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

That ruling led to all abortions in the state being banned except to save the life of the mother.

“Knowing that there are going to be more women facing unintended or unwanted pregnancy, that they need resources in the state of Arkansas to support them throughout that process,” Hardin said.

Samuel says because they are a Christian-based home, she cannot use the money for religious services, but she can use it for other things such as utilities, security systems, training, transportation, counseling sessions and advertising.

She says she will also use the funding to help young parenting teens have their babies and get the support they need.

To be qualified for this grant, the organization must be in state and it cannot use the funding for fundraising.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Nov. 17 and the funds will be distributed in Jan. 2024.