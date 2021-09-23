Arkansas prepares to start rolling out COVID-19 booster shots to eligible recipients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisors said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have underlying health risks. The panel also offered the option of a booster for those 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want one.

In Arkansas, preparations are already underway to start rolling these shots out next week.

Medical Arts Pharmacist Julie Stewart said the pharmacy is already taking appointments for the booster shots.

“We’ve already been getting a flood of phone calls about it,” she said. “In order to be able to plan for the volume of shots we’re going to be giving and planning for staffing for that, we operate best if we have appointments set up.

Arkansas COVID-19 vaccine deployment manager Col. Robert Ator said he expects a major turnout for these booster shots.

“These people that are 65 and older- what we saw at the beginning of the program was that they’re early adopters,” he said. “They’re very, very incentivized in their minds to be vaccinated so we want to be able to answer that.”

The panel considered booster shots for people at high risk due to their jobs, like those working in healthcare, but ultimately turned this group down.