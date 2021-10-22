Arkansas prescription drug take back day is Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday, October 23 is Arkansas Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Arkansans can drop off expired or unneeded medications at more than 250 locations across the state.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statewide public service announcement addressing the ongoing opioid epidemic. This announcement coincides with the first day of Red Ribbon Week, the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the U.S.

The opioid epidemic has devastated so many individuals in Arkansas, and it’s time to remind Arkansans how we can all do our part to combat this crisis. I want Arkansans to know about all the opportunities that are available to them, whether it’s taking their unused prescription drugs to a take back site, or signing up for my office’s opioid summit, or many others. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Earlier this month, Rutledge announced that a $216 million allocation from an opioid settlement will be split evenly between cities, counties, and the state. “All Arkansas communities will have access to funds for the prevention, education, and treatment of opioid use,” said Rutledge.

The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The settlement will be used to combat the opioid addiction epidemic at the state, county and city levels.

The biannual take back event is an opportunity for Arkansans to clean out their medicine cabinets, taking any unused or expired medications to one of the state’s drop-off locations.

Rutledge says at the April 2021 Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Arkansas collected the ninth largest amount of medications in the nation, totaling over 28,705 pounds.

The Take Back event will be held at various locations across the state, but year-round locations are also available and can be found at ARTakeBack.org.