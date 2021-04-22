Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People can get rid of old prescriptions this weekend.

Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday.

According to the Arkansas Drug Take Back organization, drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., with opioid-related deaths in Arkansas increasing every year.

Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane says since 2010, more than 206 tons of prescription drugs have been collected, catalogued and safely destroyed.

Lane says this program is much more than just collecting drugs, it teaches a household to monitor, secure and dispose of their drugs safely. “With COVID, we understand that a lot of people are home. A lot of families are home,” Lane said. “And even though they’re more health-minded than ever at that, they’re still exposed to dangers within the home from poisons that could be in the home from household chemicals to the drugs that we keep in our medicine cabinets or sometimes on the counters.”

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., more than 250 take-back sites will be set up across the state Saturday with several in Northwest Arkansas.

For a list of collection sites, you can head to their website.