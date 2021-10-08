Arkansas Property Taxes due October 15

Benton County Extends Property Tax Deadline_3881692354905784415

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Property Taxes are due Friday, October 15 in every county across the state.

Residents can pay taxes in person at their local courthouse or revenue office. They can also pay by mail, and some counties offer an online option.

Late fees will be charged if the deadline is missed. If fees are not paid within a year, residents could be sent to collections.

Find how to pay:

