Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation raising awareness, funds, with No Shave November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation (APCF) is calling on men across the state to grow out their beards with pride this month in order to raise awareness around men’s health issues like prostate cancer.

This year, APCF is partnering with firefighters, police departments, high schools and influential men across Arkansas to help communities understand that one in every nine men in Arkansas will face a diagnosis of prostate cancer in their lives, but that the disease is nearly 100% survivable if detected early, according to a press release from the organization.

APCF is asking the men of Arkansas to go 30 days without shaving for a good cause.

No Shave November is a fun event every year, but it’s not just about growing your beard. It’s about making sure Arkansas families can have their fathers, uncles, brothers and grandfathers there at the table for a holiday dinner for many years to come. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting men – and among men, it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths. By simply foregoing their morning shave and growing their beard, men across Arkansas can help raise funds to promote awareness in our state and support prostate cancer survivors. Chris Collier, Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation Executive Director

Men of all ages across Arkansas are encouraged to take part in No Shave November either individually or as part of a competition in their workplaces, churches, teams or other social groups. They can then make a donation to APCF as a group or find creative ways to encourage others to donate on behalf of them and their beard. All money raised supports APCF’s free awareness and educational programs, free prostate cancer screenings and free patient assistance programs in Arkansas.

To learn more about No Shave November, register to participate as an individual or team and support prostate cancer awareness in Arkansas, visit: arprostatecancer.ejoinme.org/register