LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas is fighting the opioid battle among minors and this time without a prescription.

School nurses across the state will now be trained to help students who have overdosed.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced last month more than 1,100 nurses will be trained on how to use life-saving medication that blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.

The governor emphasized saving lives and getting people help is a top priority.