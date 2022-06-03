ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, June 11, Arkansas Public Theatre (APT) will be screening “The Birdcage” (1996) at 2 p.m. and “Kinky Boots” (2005) at 8 p.m. as part of the Victory Film Series.

According to a press release from the theatre, these screenings are general admission at $12 per person, including taxes and fees. All seats are ticketed and patrons age 5+ are welcome.

The balcony is only accessible by stairs. Please contact the box office at manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org or call 479-631-8988 for accommodations. The screenings will be held at the Victory Theater, 116 S 2nd St, Rogers.