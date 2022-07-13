ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Public Theatre (APT) will hold auditions for “The Music Man!” by Meredith Wilson on Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m. at the Victory Theater, 116 S 2nd St, Rogers, AR 72756.

According to a press release, doors for auditions open at 6:30 p.m. Callbacks, if needed, will be on Tuesday, August 2, at 7 p.m. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script, singing and a dance combination.

The entire audition packet, including the audition times, audition scenes, character descriptions, and rehearsal schedule is available for download at www.arkansaspublictheatre.org. Those auditioning are asked to download the packet prior to auditions and bring it to the audition with you.

Performances will be September 16-18, 22-25, 29-30, and October 1-2 at the Victory Theater. Please visit www.arkansaspublictheatre.org or call 479-631-8988 for tickets or more information about the upcoming season, including season memberships, sponsorship opportunities and auditions.

Please direct any questions to manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org. Arkansas Public Theatre is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.