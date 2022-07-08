ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Public Theatre (APT) will present “Disaster!,” by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick; Concept created by Seth Rudetsky and Drew Geraci; Additional Material by Drew Geraci on July 29-31, August 4-7, and 11-14.

According to a press release, “Disaster!” is a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the ’70s. “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” are just a few of the hits in this musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.

Curtain time for Thursday through Saturday performances is at 8 p.m. with Sunday performances at 2 p.m. Doors and Concessions open one hour prior to show time.

Tickets range from $25 to $55 (including sales tax and fees). The balcony is only accessible by stairs.

For tickets go to www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets. Please contact us at 479-631-8988 or manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org for accommodations or more information about the upcoming season, including season memberships, sponsorship opportunities and auditions.

All performances will be held at the historic Victory Theater, 116 S 2nd Street in Rogers. Arkansas Public Theatre is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.