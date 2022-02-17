FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas Qualifier features an opportunity for individuals and relays to produce improved times prior to upcoming conference and NCAA Indoor championship meets among the 33 schools scheduled to compete on Friday, February 18, in the Randal Tyson Track Center.

“This is an opportunity to correct best laid plans that went awry,” noted Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “Now, they can use this meet as their last chance qualifier.

“So, we have a couple of key races where we can either improve marks to qualify for the NCAA Indoor or improve seeding marks for the SEC meet.”

The Razorback milers will race again at that distance after competing in Washington last weekend. Five Razorback vaulters are in the field with Natassja Campbell and Bailee McCorkle leading the crew. In addition, Arkansas redshirt Amanda Fassold will be vaulting.

In the 60m hurdles, where collegiate times have been very fast this indoor season, the Razorback trio of Jayla Hollis, Daszay Freeman and Yovienny Mota will race. Also in the field are a couple of USC hurdlers along with professionals Cindy Sember, Christina Clemons, and Arkansas alum Taliyah Brooks.

“The mile, primarily, is our focus,” stated Harter. “Always, the sprints and pole vault are our bread and butter. We have some people who need one more shot to have a good performance before we head to Texas A&M for the SEC Championships next week.

“The mile is led by Krissy Gear, since things didn’t go according to plan at Washington. So, we’ll set up a rabbited race for her to get a qualifying mark. Isabel Van Camp and Logan Jolly are also going to run a fast mile as preparation for the SEC meet.”

Paris Peoples lines up in the fast heat of the 400m with USC’s Kimberly Harris, Leah Anderson of St. John’s, and post-collegian Na’Asha Robinson. Also contesting the 400m for Arkansas are Ashanti Denton and Kethlin Campbell.

In the 200m, the last section includes Jada Baylark and Joanne Reid for the Razorbacks along with Anavia Battle of Ohio State and Missouri State’s Madison Meredith. An early section includes Arkansas volunteer assistant Shamier Little.

G’Auna Edwards will high jump in the meet while the triple jump includes Jamaican professional Kimberly Williams, a four-time NCAA champion with Florida State who has been in three Olympic finals and was a silver medalist at the 2018 World Indoors.

Razorback DMR Races For First Time This Season In Arkansas Qualifier

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas Qualifier hosted by the Razorbacks on Friday, February 18, inside the Randal Tyson Track Center provides a mixture of 33 Division I and Division II schools an opportunity to improve marks to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Indoor Championships.

“It’s one of those meets where teams are going to bring selective athletes to Fayetteville,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam. “Usually that means it’s going to be a high-quality meet. There will be a lot of great races for people to watch. From the mile, to 3k, and the distance medley for our team, there will be some hot races.”

The Razorbacks will contest the distance medley relay for the first time this indoor season. Joining Arkansas in the relay are Alabama, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Washington.

“We are leading off Andrew Kibet on the 1,200m leg, then our top 400m guy in James Benson, at 800m we will have Kieran Taylor, who is No. 3 on NCAA list with a 1:47.12, and we will anchor with our freshman Elias Schreml, who has run 3:57 in the mile,” noted Bucknam. “We’re loading it up and seeing how fast we can run.”

Oklahoma State is the current collegiate leader at 9:28.88, which was set on the Tyson track during the Razorback Invitational in January. The 12th best time currently on the 2022 collegiate list is 9:42, so teams will be aiming for sub 9:40 times to be among the top 12 times that qualify for the NCAA Championships.

After setting the Arkansas school record in the 5,000m last weekend, Amon Kemboi will focus on the 3,000m this weekend. The field will include Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo, Washington’s Isaac Green, as well as a pair of Razorback alums in Cameron Griffith and Austen Dalquist.

The 60m hurdles will feature seven Arkansas entrants led by Phillip Lemonious, Tre’Bien Gilbert, and Brevin Sims. The Razorbacks will also have seven entered in the 400m as Brandon Battle and Jeremy Farr racing in the fastest section with USC’s Johnnie Blockburger and New Mexico’s Jevon O’Bryant.

Roman Turner competes in the 60m while the 200m will include James Benson II and Connor Washington for Arkansas.

Following a slew of PRs last weekend, the 800m crew will have Ricardo Banks, Jadon Bartholomew, and Ethan Carney in the last section along with four entrants from Iowa State, which includes Alexander Lomong and Frank Hayes.

Arkansas alum Laquan Nairn headlines the long jump field, which includes a future Razorback in Isaiah Sategna, who will also contest the 60m.