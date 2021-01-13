Arkansas ranked in list of top inbound moves

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is ranked 10th in a list of the Top Moving Destinations of 2020.

According to the 2020 National Migration Study by United Van Lines, more people moved to Arkansas than moved out with 59% of moves being inbound.

The top 10 inbound states of 2020 were:

Idaho South Carolina Oregon South Dakota Arizona North Carolina Tennessee Alabama Florida Arkansas

The study also showcases the South’s popularity with six entries on the list. It also showed that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated many decisions to move.

The study bases the percentage of inbound and outbound state moves compared to overall state moves in the country. The rankings this year only reflect states with 250 or more moves with United Van Lines.