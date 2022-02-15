FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nationwide study by Rehabs.com, a leading provider of addiction treatment resources, has found that Arkansas ranks 43rd place in America based on the ratio of heavy drinking to unemployment, placing it amongst the highest in the country.

Using data by County Health Rankings, the number of heavy drinkers were identified as well as those who were unemployed. These figures were then weighted by the local working population size to calculate a ranking within the state.

Alaska ranked in first place, with 79,782 excessive drinkers and an unemployment rate of 6.1%. Utah came in last place, with 349,642 excessive drinkers and an umemployment rate of 2.6%.

An infographic ranking each county in Arkansas is available here.