Arkansas ranks among best states for veterans to live & work

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a recent study, Arkansas ranks in the top half of the nation for best states for veterans.

The Natural State comes in at 16th in the nation based on a variety of factors compiled by SmartAsset.

Those factors include veterans as a percentage of the population, housing costs as a percentage of median veteran income, share of veteran-owned businesses, Department of Veterans Affairs health facilities per 100,000 veterans and veteran poverty rate.

Veterans make up eight percent of Arkansas’ population.

Arkansas’ index ranking for the overall study sits at 58.82, seating the state firmly in the top half of the U.S.

The full list of statistics can be seen below.