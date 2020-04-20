Arkansas ranks among top COVID-19 testing states, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas ranks among the top states when it comes to testing people for COVID-19.

He said a national evaluation from the White House put the natural state near the top, testing 60 to 90 per 1,000 people a month.

Hutchinson said he wants to expand the states’ testing capabilities.

As of now, he is focusing on contact testing, which is tracking down people who were in contact with someone that became infected with the virus.

He said he is looking into broad surveillance testing which is a way to get a better sampling as to who has COVID-19 and who might have had it without showing any symptoms.

“We want to have that kind of information particularly when you look into the fall and long term we want to have that testing capability,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson will meet with state labs and certain hospitals tomorrow to look at how they can move into surveillance testing.