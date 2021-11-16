Arkansas ranks as fourth-highest state for TV consumption, study finds

Feet of person with socks watching TV during quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sao Paulo, April 18, 2020

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas residents enjoy being couch potatoes, according to a study by Verizon that shows the average television consumer in the state watches three hours and 24 minutes of TV each day.

West Virginia watches the most with almost four hours at three hours and 57 minutes. Following West Virginia is Alabama and Rhode Island.

Sports is the genre Arkansas residents seem to enjoy watching the most, according to Google search volume.

Americans watched more TV last year than this year, likely due to lockdowns during the pandemic as all 50 states decreased their watch time in 2021 compared to 2020.

For instance, West Virginia decreased their watch time by 74% yet still took the top spot.

Alaska watched the least amount of TV last year and retained that spot this year with an average watch time of one hour and 34 minutes.

