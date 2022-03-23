FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the U.S. projected to spend nearly $600 billion on R&D in 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most and Least Innovative States.

According to a press release, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics, and Arkansas checked in at 47th overall. The survey’s data set ranges from share of STEM professionals to R&D spending per capita to tech-company density.

Coming out on top of the rankings were the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and Washington state. The states ranked below Arkansas were West Virginia, North Dakota, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The full report is available here.