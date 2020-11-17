Arkansas ranks last on Holocaust knowledge survey; NWACC educating students

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas ranks last on a survey of Holocaust knowledge.

In response, Northwest Arkansas Community College‘s Social and Behavioral Sciences created a Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Project taskforce, which organizes public lectures and workshops focused on Holocaust knowledge and mass violence awareness.

Worcester State University Associate Professor, Erika Briesacher, said, “More than anything the question I get from students and faculty, and audiences. You know, the question of how did this happen?”

The survey was created by ‘Claims Conference’, a Jewish organization founded to give restitution for victims of Nazi persecution.