SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas ranks near the bottom in lung cancer survival rates, according to the 2023 “State of Lung Cancer” report by the American Lung Association.

The report says that Arkansas ranked 36th out of the 42 states where data was available on lung cancer survival rates. The state’s survival rate was 22.6% compared to the national rate of 26.6%.

The state with the highest survival rate was Rhode Island at 33.3% and the lowest was Oklahoma at 21.2%. There was no data available for eight states or the District of Columbia.

The report did mention that the survival rate in Arkansas improved by 25% over the last five years.

Arkansas also ranks 33rd out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in high-risk screening at 3.7%. The national average is 5%.

Smokers are at a higher risk for developing lung cancer but that doesn’t mean non-smokers can’t have it.

Springdale resident Shelley Myran was diagnosed with ALK-positive lung cancer in 2020 during COVID-19.

She said having lung cancer was the farthest thing from her mind.

“It was kind of crazy because I don’t smoke. I don’t there’s not any risk factors that I have. It doesn’t run in my family, anything like that,” she said.

Myran said she felt hopeless and was scared she wouldn’t see her children graduate.

“Most people with lung cancer, if they are not a smoker, they are usually not diagnosed until they are stage four because there’s really no big symptoms that say, ‘hey, you could have lung cancer,'” Myran said.

Doctor Jason Bailey with Northwest Hospital says smokers are at higher risk of developing lung cancer, but it can happen to those who inhale smoke too.

This can include smoke from campfires or cooking fumes.

In Sep. 2020, Myran received her diagnosis after she went to the pulmonologist due to back pain, shortness of breath, and a little cough.

Three years later, she’s on medication that helps her manage it but still feels the effects of the cancer daily.

“I’m tired a lot. Sometimes I have a hard time breathing. With activity, I have a hard time breathing. It’s still it’s damaged my lungs. Even though things are better,” she said.

To help with her breathing, Myran has oxygen machines around her house and even inside a book bag so she can take it on the go.

Myran says the lung cancer damaged her lungs.

“The bottom half of this lung is just not functioning. And so, I have three-quarters of my lungs,” she said.

She wants you to know that this can happen to anyone.

“It’s actually the leading cancer for men and women. So, the more awareness we can bring, the earlier we can find things, the better,” Myran said.

