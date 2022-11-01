FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day is now a week away and more than 240 thousand Arkansans have already cast their ballots.

Access to voting in the state does come with restrictions. A study published in the Election Law Journal ranks Arkansas as the 48th hardest state to vote in the United States. The study looked at things like voter registration, voter ID laws and absentee voting.

Political Science Professor at the University of Arkansas, Karen Sebold, said the state lacks online and same-day voter registration which means voters have to be aware of deadlines ahead of Election Day.

“The registration process has proven to be the most cumbersome or the factor that probably leads to lower voter turnout,” Sebold said.

Voters also have to present an ID in order to cast their ballot. Sebold said Arkansas’ demographics also make it challenging for some people to head to the polls.

“Citizens in a poor state tend to move more, they don’t always keep up on their voter registration in terms of their correct address,” Sebold said.

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections runs up until Election Day Nov. 8. If you have moved addresses since the last election, you have until Friday to make that change in order to vote.