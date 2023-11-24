LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal is the turkey. This year, the U.S. produced over 200 million turkeys, and approximately one out of every 8 birds came from Arkansas.

Out of all 50 states in America, Arkansas ranks third in Turkey production behind Minnesota and North Carolina. No time is more important than Thanksgiving to fill shoppers like Philip Lamar.

“We got one in the oven right now,” he said grabbing his last-minute groceries.

Companies in the natural state like Cargill and Butterball have put out millions of fresh turkeys in just the weeks leading up to the holiday.

“Turkey and Thanksgiving and Arkansas are all kind synonymous in our minds,” Vernon Felts, Butterball Sr. Dir. of Live Operations said.

Butterball has 150 contracted Turkey farms across Arkansas and their reach is nationwide.

Every step of the state’s production happens in Arkansas from the feed mills to processing plants Jonesboro, Huntsville, and Ozark. The entire state accounts for 26 million turkeys produced a year.

“They are kind of the sibling, the quieter, the introvert of the poultry world. The chickens get a little more splash, and the turkeys are just doing their thing and moving on,” Dr. Jada Thompson, University of Arkansas Agricultural Economics professor said.

Dr. Thompson said in recent years turkey has been used for more than for just Thanksgiving feasts. They are also turned into ground turkey, turkey burgers, bacon, and deli meat to be sent cross country.

“As more and more people consume turkey in those ways. I think it will help the visibility of that industry grow,” Dr. Thompson stated.

Felts said planning for Thanksgiving 2024 already in June 2023, so that Thanksgivings everywhere won’t be without their favorite fowl.

“Got to have a turkey, right? I mean that’s tradition,” Lamar said.

The Arkansas frozen whole turkeys in the store are produced year long and are even sent internationally to Canada and Mexico.

The turkey industry is on bounce back nationwide. It took a hit when the pandemic limited family gatherings, and an avian flu in 2022 lowered turkey production increasing costs. 2024’s supply and prices are both helping the consumer pay less.