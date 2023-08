ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Natural State ranks third in the nation for one of the cheapest states to own a home, according to real estate experts at Agent Advice.

As of March, the news release states that Arkansans saw typical home prices at $178,744. Which is 47% below the national average of $338,649.

West Virginia ranked first at $146,578 followed by Mississippi at $162,292.