ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Plan to travel by car this Memorial Weekend? You might want to see how states are ranked in Forbes States with the Worst Drivers.

Arkansans took the first spot in fatal crashes involving a driver who was driving the wrong way, beating Texas, the worst drivers in America, by 0.22. Arkansas was ranked 13th overall in Worst Drivers by Forbes Advisor, with a score of 67.8 out of 100.

Fatal accidents involving drunk drivers involved were 14.21 per 100,000 licensed drivers. Fatal accidents involving distracted drivers were 0.82 per 100,000 licensed drivers.

KEY FINDINGS

Texas has the worst drivers in the country while Washington D.C. has the best, according to the study.

The South has some of the most dangerous drivers. The study claims that of the top ten states with the most dangerous drivers, half are in the South — Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky and South Carolina.

Montana ranked with the highest number of fatal accidents involving drunk drivers with 19.01 for every 100,000 licensed drivers, the study shows. New Mexico had the highest number of fatal car crashes involving a distracted driver

METHODOLOGY

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. on six metrics, it states. The study used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Arity, a mobility data and analytics company, and Department of Transportation.