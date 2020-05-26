Arkansas reaches coronavirus testing goal for May

Megan Wilson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas reaches its lofty coronavirus testing goal for the month of May.

The governor announced the state surpassed its goal of 60,000 tests.

A total of 61,922 people were tested by the end of Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly 3,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

“A 3.3% positivity rate. Another continuous example of very good news in terms of our testing, the expansion of our testing,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

A little more than 1,700 people are currently battling the coronavirus in Arkansas.

