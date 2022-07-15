ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — Starting on Saturday, you’ll be able to call or text a new three-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

911 is what everyone knows to call when you’re having a physical emergency, and 988 will become the go-to number you call when you’re having a mental emergency.

The Federal Communications Commission adopted rules to establish the new number nationwide in 2020. It’s replacing the 1-800 number the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

More than 200 state and local call centers across the nation will be ready to take those calls, and that includes the Arkansas Crisis Center in Rogers.

Jacob Smith is the Substance Misuse Section Chief for the Arkansas Department of Health. He said Arkansas is ready for the rollout and this new number will save lives.

“Just having someone to lend an ear and listen and try to help the person get the resources that they need that’s local to them, can play a huge role for all Arkansans,” he said.

The nationwide number works off your phone’s area code. So anyone with a 479, 501 or 807 number will be connected with a crisis center here in Arkansas.

For those who have moved to Arkansas and have an area code from another state, when you call 988, it will connect you with a crisis center in the state your phone number is linked to. However, they will be able to re-route you to resources near you.