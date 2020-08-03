Arkansas receives 100 antigen testing systems

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson announced Arkansas has received new antigen testing systems.

According to Hutchinson, 100 BD Veritor new antigen testing system were received and the state has 100 more on order

Hutchinson says the state has not yet received the necessary testing kits.

“We look froward to receiving the rest of it,” Hutchinson said.

The plan is to assign them to public health units with the priority of utilizing the quick turnaround test for the education system.

Governor Hutchinson said this was a high priority to get back to school.