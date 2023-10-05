LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Biden-Harris Administration will give Arkansas $785 million for the 2024 Fiscal Year to improve infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration said the money will be divided for 12 programs improving the state’s roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements, as well as workforce development to support these investments, according to a press release.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The funding is part of the $61 billion being sent to states under the Bipartisand Infrastructure Law.