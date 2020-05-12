Arkansas receives drug donation to treat COVID-19 patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas receives a drug shipment to treat the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The governor announced the CDC sent enough Remdesivir for 50 patients.

This drug is meant to relieve symptoms and speed up recoveries.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said not all patients will qualify for the drug.

It all depends on their severity and existing health conditions.

“It’s not a miracle drug but we’re glad to have some donated supply in Arkansas. We will have enough initially for 50 patients,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith and the Governor said they are encouraged by the drug shipment and the efforts made to save lives in Arkansas.